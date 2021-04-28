Thomas A. Young
BULLARD — Thomas A. Young left his earthly home on April 23, 2021 in Bullard, Texas. He was born on January 13, 1937 in Anderson County to Corene (Brooks) and Orland Young. He graduated from Palestine High School and Tyler Junior College.
He married his High School sweetheart Ruth Ann Helvering on May 3, 1958. Tommy started Atlas Credit Co. Inc. in 1968 and was CEO. He was past Lt. Governor of Kiwanis International, member of the “O” Club, and a Mason and Shriner. Tommy owned T. Young Cattle Company of Bullard. He was a member of Flint Baptist Church and was a former Deacon of Sylvania Baptist Church.
Tommy was a widely respected basketball official for many years. He was also given distinguished service awards from Bullard FFA, TASO, and TCFA
His parents, daughter Tisha, son Bill, and wife Ruth Ann preceded him in death.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Waylen and Jan Hardy, Blake and Virginia Young, Ryan and Alyssa Young, Brianna Young; and great-grandchildren, Zander, Louis, Aiden, Evie, Elizabeth, and Eli; as well as a brother, Elvis Young and wife Lydia of Humble.
Two of his greatest joys were his grandchildren and helping young people with furthering their education.
Services will be at 2:30 pm on Friday, April 30th at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Brother Sam Deville officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eric Magee, Gregg Magee, Michael Althide, Matthew Glatt, Brandon Mayes, and Tony Hardy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Elvis Young and Carlton Brooks.
