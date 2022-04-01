Theresa Jane Allen
TYLER — Theresa Jane Allen of Tyler, TX, passed away March 28, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born in Copperas Cove, TX, on July 2, 1932, the youngest of 10 children, to G. J. and Wanda Teinert, a family descended from the group of German Wends who settled near Serbin, TX in the 1850s, seeking religious and cultural freedom. She graduated from high school in Pearsall, TX, where she excelled as a scholar and athlete.
Theresa attended Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos, TX, and after graduation, married Murry Holditch. They had 3 children—Terry, Murry Jr. and Greg. Murry Sr. passed away in 1966. Subsequently, Theresa obtained her master’s degree in counseling from Arizona State University after winning 1 of 30 scholarships from a nationwide pool of 4000 applicants. She was a life-long educator—classroom teacher, guidance counselor and education service center consultant.
Theresa married Eldean “Dink” Allen in 1968. He passed away in 1995. Murry Jr. also preceded her in death in 2008.
Theresa enjoyed traveling, reading, sports, classical music and the Hallmark channel. Most of all, she loved her family and friends. She is survived by her brother Willard Teinert and wife Ann, of Bryan, TX; daughter Terry Holditch Witter, son Greg Holditch and wife Karen, all of Tyler, TX; daughter-in-law Dianna Holditch of Nashville, TN; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Andrew, David, Emily, Nick, Trey, Zach, Brey, Ella and Adley; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church chapel, 230 W. Rusk Street, Tyler, TX 75701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Theresa’s memory to East Texas Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 6323, Tyler, TX 75711; Pets Fur People, 1823 County Road 386, Tyler, TX 75708; or a charity of your choice.