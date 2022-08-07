Theresa Cope Lilly
TYLER — Theresa Cope Lilly passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the age of 92.
Theresa was born February 12, 1930 in Murchison, Texas to Hershell Taylor Cope and Faye Elizabeth Ratcliff Cope. She and her family moved to Tyler when she was young and she lived the rest of her life there.
She attended Tyler Public Schools, was a graduate of Tyler High School, Tyler Jr. College and Tyler Commercial College.
Theresa married the love of her life, Paul Ford Lilly on July 24, 1948 at Marvin Methodist Church in Tyler. They had a wonderful 73 year life together and were blessed with two children, a daughter and a son.
She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for 58 years and a member of the Joy Sunday School Class.
Theresa was a past member of Tyler Chapter 112 Order of the Eastern Star, a charter member and Past Queen of Sharuhan Temple Daughters of the Nile and past member and president of Kathryn Speas Garden Club.
She worked alongside her husband, Paul; and her son, Roy; at Lilly Machinery, Inc. where she wore many hats. She had an amazing work ethic and she meticulously managed all of the bookkeeping, accounting and various office functions for 34 years.
Theresa possessed a multitude of talents, interests and hobbies. She was extremely gifted and accomplished in all that she pursued. She especially loved and enjoyed playing bridge and golf, sewing, all kinds of needle work, cooking and working crossword puzzles. She and Paul cherished their many trips together to New Mexico to play golf, spend time in the mountains and attend the horse races. She also loved and enjoyed their numerous trips to the ranch in West Texas where many happy times were spent with family and friends.
She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She worked diligently creating a wonderful home for her beloved husband and children. Theresa was always most supportive and involved in all of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She especially loved being “T” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; and her brother, Hershell Benny Cope.
Theresa is survived by her children; daughter, Beth Starnes and husband, Doyle; son, Roy Lilly and wife Ann; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Adam Byrd, Margaret Ann and Ryan Millett, Taylor and Lindsey Starnes; great-grandchildren, Henry, Avery and Adam Jared Byrd, Jr., Lilly Ann and Caroline Millett, Kingsley and Kollins Starnes. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Lauri Wasmuth (John), Lynn Dornak, Bud Lilly (Debbie), Kent Lilly (Jan), Gail Thigpen (Joe), Don Lilly (Amy), Ted Lilly (Cathy), Mason Deen (Alene) and many great-nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude to Tonya Arreguin and Ana Quintero for their dedication, compassion and steadfast care for Theresa.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:00 am at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Dr. David O. Dykes officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church (www.gabc.org) 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, Texas 75701, Hospice of East Texas (www.hospiceofeast-texas.org) 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701 or the charity of one’s choice.