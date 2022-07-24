Theresa Annette Gregory
BULLARD — Theresa Annette Gregory was born in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday April 1, 1959, and died in Bullard, Texas on Monday June 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother Shari Hardin, brother-in-law Joe Dillman, and her maternal grandparents, Dapha Lee Wood and Albert Evans.
Theresa is survived by her daughters Jennifer Walker (John) and Sarah Perez (Jimmy); and her son, Joey Perez. Theresa was “Bubblegum Granny” to eight grandchildren: J.D., Michael, John; Olivia, Zoey, Ayu; Shelby, and Quinn. She was blessed with three great-granddaughters Camila, Emmersyn, and Mila. Theresa is also survived by her baby sister, Tina Lee Dillman; nieces Melanie, Lauri, and Ingrid; nephews Corey, Danny, Travis, as well as, other family and friends too numerous to mention.
For those of us left to cherish her memory, writing Theresa’s story feels like one of the best ways to honor her life. She was a published poet, and she often expressed her deepest and truest feelings through writing. Her death was sudden and we are all struggling with every surreal moment that passes without her.
What we remember the most about our “Sunny-Bunny,” was her ability to do anything and everything beautifully, but only if she wanted to do it. She could hear a song and then turn around and play it on the piano without even glancing at the sheet music. Theresa loved to sing and we loved to hear her sing. Her creativity extended to drawing and painting, and she always found a way to make her subject unique. She liked cooking and baking and she was imaginative in the kitchen like everywhere else. The homemade pies and the cheesecakes served from her beautiful purple pie plate are etched in our memories of her. Animals found shelter and unconditional love with Theresa and many little dogs were welcomed into her “chihuahua posse.” She thought of her pets as her children and her neighbors as family. She spent her whole childhood loving and protecting her baby sister. She treasured her children and grandchildren fiercely. Theresa was a hard worker and she enjoyed a variety of jobs throughout her life, but the one job she loved the most was caring for the elderly. She loved reading and studying the bible, daily, for hours at a time. She felt a deep connection with God. She jumped at any opportunity to talk to others about Jesus, and she was looking forward to seeing all God’s promises realized. She would say, “my heart is beating peanut butter,” when she was surrounded by the people she adored, or for some other reason she was feeling happy. She favored vibrant colors, especially purple, along with sunflowers, daises, and good vibes. She was the vision of a true “flower child,” with a passion for anything she thought was groovy, eclectic, and funky. She valued life the most when it was simple and predictable.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to “GiGi,” Barbara, and “LadyBug,” for the love and devotion you expressed to her every single day.
Final arrangements were made through Boren Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, Texas. A celebration of her precious life will be held Sunday September 25, 2022.