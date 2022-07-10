Theodore “Ted” House
PLANO — Theodore (“Ted”) Michael House, of Plano, Texas, passed away on July 4, 2022. He was 94.
Ted was born on January 24, 1928 in rural New Georgia, Alabama, just outside Birmingham, and was raised with his four siblings under the loving care of his parents, Eva and Michael J. House. Ted was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama, where he majored in journalism and public relations. He was married for 69 years to his beloved wife Claryce, whom he wed in Birmingham in 1953.
Ted pursued a long and successful career in public relations, starting first at Alcoa Aluminum headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the mid-1950s. Shortly afterwards he founded his own advertising and public relations agency, House Communications, in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he was President and CEO until moving to Texas in 1978 where continued in public relations with his own firm, TH Inc.
Ted served in the U.S. Army in two separate tours, once as a sergeant stationed in Italy in the immediate post-World War II years, and again during the Korean War when he assisted the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending our great country.
A resident of Tyler until 2017, Ted was active in his community, serving on the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and in many charitable organizations. Ted was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. He enjoyed boating, fishing and reading, and he loved to go on cruises with his wife all around the Caribbean islands.
His family will always remember Ted for his humility, humor, boundless optimism, and his faith in the fundamental goodness of everyone.
He is survived by his loving wife, Claryce, his four sons Michael, Jeffrey, Christopher and Gregory, and his many grandchildren.
A funeral service for Ted will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701. Following the funeral service will be a committal service from 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2400 S. Donnybrook Ave, Tyler, TX 75701.
In remembrance of Ted’s life, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.teddickeywestfuneral.com for the House family.