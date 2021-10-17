Thaddeus Reid Crenshaw
June 30, 1998 – September 11, 2021
Reid Crenshaw, 23, of Tyler, Texas went home to be with Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior on Saturday September 11, 2021 in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Celebration of life will be Monday October 18th at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Visitation 10:00 a.m. service to follow at 11:00.
Reid was born on June 30, 1998 in Tyler, Texas at Mother Francis Hospital at 12:34 am. He was a lifelong resident of Tyler. When he completed High School, he became interested in the trade of Plumbing, He received his journeyman card in 2019 and had been working on becoming a master plumber the last couple of years.
Reid was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church his entire life. He completed his classes in confirmation under Rev. Gerry Giles in August 2010, when he was just 12 years old. He and little brother Levi shared in this special day. A baptism and Christening surrounded by family and friends sharing in this precious memory.
Reid loved the outdoors, shooting sporting clays with his “Pop”. Some of his most special memories were spent at the River in Weches with his Pooh and Pop. He loved hunting, campfires, he loved Caddo Lake on the 4th of July at Johnsons Ranch and Sandbar U. He loved to play in the waves and gentle surf of the Gulf on Crystal Beach, with a kite flying as high as it would go tied to the front of our truck. He found joy and excitement over the last few months with Jamie planning their future, exploring the New Mexico Mountains, State Parks, and how life would be once William was here. He was excited at the thought of becoming a new father in December. He was proud of the house he and Jamie had just moved into and they were preparing for the arrival of little William Reid Crenshaw.
Preceded in death by his sister Leah Gayl Kidd, stepfather Lex Lee Kidd, Grandfather Mike Hallmark, Great Grandparents John Ed and Mary Sue Hallmark, and Great Grandparents, Virginia and Gaylord Hughey, Sr., and Grandparents Tom and Dorothy Crenshaw. Reid is survived by his Mother Holley Hallmark Whisenhunt, and stepfather Michael Whisenhunt, brother Lex Levi Kidd, fiancé Jamie Lynn Stockton, and their son William Reid Crenshaw arriving in December 2021. Father Thad Thomas Crenshaw and wife Kamri, and Dru Wahl mother of siblings Peyton Ann Crenshaw, and Brandt Thomas Crenshaw, step siblings Garen Whisenhunt and wife, Morgan, William Whisenhunt, Kelsey Kidd Eiche, Kalum Kidd, and Karson Kidd; Grandmother Sandra Hughey Hallmark, Uncle Will Hallmark and Aunt Danica, cousins Tripp and Trinity Hallmark, Aunt Brenda and Uncle Leroy Arnold, Uncle Gaylord Hughey Jr., and Aunt Rene, Uncle Jimmy Hallmark and wife Betty Jane, and Aunt Janis Hallmark, and countless cousins and family.
Reid will be forever missed and loved by all who knew him. He had an infectious laugh, a beautiful smile, and a huge heart that will live on forever in the miracle he leaves behind in his son William Reid Crenshaw.
Flowers may be sent Monday at 9:00 to St. Paul’s UMC. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul UMC.