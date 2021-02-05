He was born on February 7,1948, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Ray and Hermoyne Scritchfield. Terry was an avid bowler and loved basketball. He just loved sports in general. While bowling in Hurst, Texas, Terry met the love of his life Maureen Bachman. Their story began as best friends there in Hurst. They began dating afterward, and would have celebrated their 30th anniversary on February 20, 2021.
He retired from the HEB school district as a maintenance supervisor in 2008. He had a passion for socializing and golfing at Holly Lake Ranch in his retirement. He was active in the Emmaus community and their church, Smith Chapel Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. Everyone needs a helping hand at one time or another. When Terry’s friends and neighbors had a need, you can bet that he was always there. His keen skills?as he always said in his own words, “Jack of all trades, master of none.”?always helped his friends and neighbors around him. Because that was just who Terry Ray Scritchfield was?as a husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and human being.
Terry is survived by his wife of 29 years, Maureen Scritchfield of Holly Lake Ranch Texas; daughter, Shannon Hurley and her husband Rob of The Colony, Texas; daughter Linzy McCawley and her husband Shawn of The Colony, Texas; son Jeff Bachman and his wife Sarah of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter Roxanne Foster and her husband Tim of Arlington, Texas; nine grandchildren, Jordan Utt, Meagan Hurley, Bailey, Seth and Jacob McCawley, Madison and Laurel Foster, Jourdan and Mia (9/30/2013-4/28/2017) Bachman; two great-grandsons, Jameson and Sawyer Utt; and his sister Joy Morrison and her husband Van of Frisco, Texas, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Hermoyne Scritchfield, and his sister Thea Scritchfield.
A Memorial Service will be held at Beaty Funeral Home in Mineola Tx on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. The family gratefully asks that any memorials be designated to Cook Children’s Hospital or Make a Wish Foundation.