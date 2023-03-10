Terry “Pete” Mabry
TYLER — Terry Mac (Pete) Mabry, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2023. Terry was born in Wichita Falls, Tx, on November 14, 1943 to Curtis and Lorene Cantrell Mabry. He married Nancy Deere Arnold on May 20, 1981. Together he and Nancy enjoyed many years of camping and traveling in their RV. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for over 50 years, and retired from his company, Mabry Counter Tops.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, O.D. McCain. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Randy Yow of Terrell, Tx; brothers, Joe Mabry (Joan) of Pampa, Tx, and Jerry Mabry (Melba) of Troup, Tx and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 9, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Hwy 110 South, Tyler.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial donations can be made to The Salvation Army, PO Box 2050, Tyler. Tx, 75710, or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Bluebonnet Point Wellness and Heart to Heart Hospice for the loving care to Terry during his illness.
