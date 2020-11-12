Terry was born December 8, 1947. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After Graduating from Midwestern State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Terry went on to work and serve the great State of Texas Comptroller’s Office eventually retiring in 2009. Terry loved the Lord, he loved his family and he loved his church… Shiloh Rd Church of Christ. Wednesdays were one of his favorite days of the week because he was able to fellowship with his men’s group the “James Gang”. Terry had only a handful of hobbies but his most enjoyable was fishing. His family thanks him for his service, will miss him passionately and will love him always.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife of over 4 decades Wendy Martin, his father Billy John Martin, his brother Mike Martin, and grandparents.
Terry is Survived by- His mother, Sue Martin of Colbert, OK, Daughter Kim Anderson and husband Steve of Haslet, TX, Daughter Stacy Muncy and husband Michael of Whitehouse, TX; Grandchildren, Quinten Evans of Haslet, TX, Kayla Alford and husband Russell of Lindale, TX, Sarah Sims of Tyler, TX, Jackson Muncy of Whitehouse, TX, Annsleigh Anderson of Los Angeles, CA, Jemma Anderson of Haslet, TX, Great-Grandchildren, Bryson Alford, Raylee Grace Alford, and Avery Kay Alford of Lindale, TX.
Services for Terry Martin will be Sunday, November 15, 2 pm Shiloh Rd. Church of Christ 1801 Shiloh Rd, Tyler Tx 75703
Floral Arrangements can be delivered to 806 Jaxon Dr. Whitehouse Tx 75791. In lieu of Flowers you can choose to donate to your favorite charity.