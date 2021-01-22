Terry Lee O’Neal Dean
TYLER — Mrs. Terry Lee O’Neal Dean, age 66 of Tyler, TX passed away Thursday morning , January 14, 2021 at University of Texas Health Center.
She was born to LeRoy and Mary Sue Hogg O’Neal on October 29th, 1954 in Enterprise, Utah, moving to Tyler Texas around second grade.
Terry would have been married to her husband JC Dean, of Tyler TX for 40 years in August of 2021. She cherished the love she and JC had for one another. Terry and JC spent many years creating great memories, watching their children grow as their souls molded more and more each day. Terry and JC lost their only son, Matt Dean, in August of 2017. Terry struggled with several health issues, which JC took in stride, holding true to the marriage vows that meant so much to him. He loved Terry and treasured taking care of her until her last breath.
Terry was a member of Glenwood Church of Christ and retired from UT Health Center Northeast. She loved her church and church family. Terry enjoyed arts, crafts, baking, spending time with her family. Terry’s most favorite thing of all time was spending time with her grandchildren.
Terry is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Sue O’Neal, her only brother of Tyler, TX, Lee O’Neal and her only son of Tyler, TX, Matt Dean.
Terry is survived by her husband of 39 years, JC Dean, daughter, son in law, and two grandchildren, Danny, Cara, Jaycee (8) and Gage (6) Frederick of Tyler, TX. Sister, Cindy Richmond, her husband Larry Richmond of Garland, TX, sister, Mary Dutke of Tyler, TX, Mother in law, Madge Dean of Tyler, TX. Many wonderful nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in law and very special cousins.
We as a family are very thankful for all of the love and support from everyone. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Terry you can donate to www.thespartaproject.org and Military program to help with PTSD, or to Camp Summit c/o Lisa Braziel 17210 Campbell Rd. Ste. 180-W Dallas, TX 75252
