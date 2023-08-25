Terrence James “Terry” Crawford
TYLER — Terrence James “Terry” Crawford, a beloved resident of Tyler, Texas, passed away on August 22, 2023. He was born on April 13, 1954, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to the late James V. Crawford and Hope Crawford.
Terry is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Donna, and their cherished children: Alicia Crawford-Whaley (Mandy), James Crawford (Kiersten), and Caryn Mohr. His legacy continues through his role as a proud grandfather to Laney, Lawson, Hailey, Destiny, Joshua, and Matthew, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
With unwavering commitment, Terry served his country in the US Marine Corps for 8 years, embodying the core values of honor and dedication that define the Marines. His patriotism was a guiding light in his life. After his military service, Terry attended the Police Academy in Kilgore Texas. He worked as a lineman for TXU, a millwright for Goodyear, served as a vigilant Lindale Police Officer, and as a longtime Captain for the Smith County Pct. 5 Constables Office. Terry’s dedication to public service was a testament to his character, leaving a positive mark on his community.
Beyond his professional life, Terry found joy in his hobbies. He had a passion for aviation and animals, while his time in the workshop was dedicated to crafting custom fishing rods. These pursuits not only brought him personal fulfillment but also offered an escape from life’s demands.
A memorial service to celebrate Terry’s remarkable life will be held on Saturday, August 26 at 2pm at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
Terry will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather. His dedication to family, country, and community has etched a lasting legacy in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. The impact he made through his compassion and service will be deeply missed, yet his memory will continue to inspire and uplift us.