Teresa May Dickson
FLINT — Graveside services for Teresa May Dickson, 60, of Flint, Texas, will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler with Rev. Kim Beckham officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Teresa went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born February 28, 1961 in St. Peterburg, FL to Bill and Nadra Jackson May.
Teresa was a member of Central Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas and loved to support the various ministries there. She graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center with a degree in Medicine, and completed a residency in Family Medicine in the Dallas area with Methodist Hospital System. After completing her Family Medicine Residency, she worked in private practice for several years in Mesquite, Texas until she and her husband moved to Tyler, Texas to both practice medicine there and be closer to their families. She retired from the practice of medicine several years ago secondary to health reasons, but nonetheless stayed active in the service of her family and others, including Meals on Wheels in Tyler, Texas.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Bill May. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Charles (Chuck) Dickson Jr, MD; two sons, Joshua Michael Dickson and Matthew Craig Dickson; her mom, Nadra May; sisters Juanice Allen and Becky Dickenson; and brothers Kenny Miller and Gary Miller.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Meals on Wheels Ministry, 3001 Robertson Road, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.mealsonwheelsetx.org).