Teresa Dianne Cannon
TYLER — Services for Teresa Dianne Cannon, 68, of Tyler will be held on March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler. Burial will follow at Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Miss Cannon went home to Jesus on March 25, 2022, in Tyler. She was born in Tyler on December 12,1953, to Cecil Earl Cannon, Jr. and Audrey Jeanette Gilbert Cannon.
Teresa graduated from Chapel Hill High School, Tyler Junior College, and UT Tyler. She retired, after 37 years, from T.B. Butler Publishing Co., Tyler.
Teresa was a devoted, charter member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church. She loved Jesus and children as evidenced by her forty plus years teaching young children in Sunday School. Teresa was also a member of the Tyler Doll Club.
Teresa has always counted herself especially blessed by God throughout her entire life. Her humble, passionate soul was continuously grateful to God for the miracles He bountifully bestowed upon her. She was dearly loved by all and will be sorely missed. Praise God, we will see her again!
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Charles Bryan Meadows; brother-in-law, Charles F. Meadows, Jr.; uncle, Jack A. Gilbert; cousins, John Michael Gilbert and Jack Wesley Gilbert. She is survived by her loving family, including sister, Lynda Cannon Meadows; nephew, Christopher Meadows and Rebecca; great nephew and niece, Bryan Meadows and Lily Meadows; aunt, Betty Gilbert; cousins, James Gilbert and Rhonda; Jeff Gilbert and Cathy; Suzy Gilbert Barnett, and families.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 30, 6-8p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 7330 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75703.