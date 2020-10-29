Teresa Ann Nutt

Teresa grew up in Tyler TX and was a 1968 graduate of John Tyler High School, and later graduated from legal secretary school. She raised her children in Waco, Texas area before making her home in Houston for the past 30 years with her husband, Steve. She was a loving mother and homemaker and caretaker of the fur babies. Teresa loved to dance and loved Rock and Roll, and enjoyed the ocean, fishing, seashell hunting, swimming, crafting, shopping, holidays, spending time with her family, no one loved Christmas more! Teresa was a fashionista; she especially loved clothing, perfume and makeup. No one could find a bargain like her at the thrift store. Foremost, she loved her family more than anything and had a beautiful, shining, and caring soul. She was a Beacon of Light! She was preceded in death by her Father James Raymond Gehring her Mother Roxie Geneva Gehring, and her newborn sister Belinda Carol Gehring of Tyler, TX.
She is survived by her husband Steve Nutt of Houston, TX.; son Daniel Bennett of Houston, TX; daughter, Holly Lukas and husband Michael and granddaughter Lauren of Rockwall, TX; son Jason Bennett and wife Clare and grandsons, Dirk and Audie of Nacogdoches, TX; son Evan Bennett and granddaughter Brooke and his wife Phitcha, and step-granddaughter Victoria of Richardson, TX; mother-in-law, Shirley Nutt of Mart, TX; brother James Raymond (Skip) Gehring Jr. and his wife Sharon, of Lindale, TX; brother-in-law, Harold Nutt, Jr, and many nieces and nephews.