Teraga “Terry” Couey

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A Couey, his parents, Alvin Couey and Juanita Ward, four brothers, Charles Deet, Albert Mack, Ralph Andrew and James Danny.
He is survived by one son, Teraga and his wife Betty Couey of Athens, Tx, one step son, Jim Edd and his wife Mary Hobbs of Lindale, Tx, two sisters, Gloria Chapman of Chandler, Tx and Nyoka Berry of Will Point, Tx as well as numerous grandchildren, great grand children, nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life for Terry will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Terry’s home,
9273 FM 607 N, Brownsboro, Texas, 75756 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.