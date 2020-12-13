Temple Rice Holt

Temple was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leo Holt, and sister, Sue Horstmeier.
He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 64 years, Sylvia, son, DuWayne Holt of Whitehouse, daughter-in-law, Marsha Holt, and adopted son, Rick Welch and wife, Ann; grandchildren, Jimmi and husband, Marcus Byrd of Tyler, Jammi and husband, Jeremy Medley of Emerald Bay, Madison and Makenzie Holt of Whitehouse, and Dustin LaFaitt of Whitehouse; great-grandchildren, Rylan LaFaitt, Asa and Xander Rodberg, and Ethan, Landen, and Hayden Medley; sisters-in-law, Freeda Holt of Whitehouse, and Martha Nell Camp of Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Asa Rodberg, Ethan Medley, Hayden Medley, Landen Medley, Jeremy Medley and Dustin LaFaitt. Honorary pallbearers will be Rylan LaFaitt, Xander Rodberg, Marcus Byrd, Rick Welch and Mitch Welch.
Services for Temple will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2pm at the Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Douglass of First Baptist Church - Gresham, and Brother Sherman Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in his honor may donate to First Baptist Church - Gresham, 16844 CR 165, Tyler, Tx 75703, or St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 53, 323 W Front St., Tyler, Tx 75702.