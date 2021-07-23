Tedd A. Austin
GILMER — Tedd R. Austin, retired local businessman, devoted family man, church and community leader, passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease, on July 19, 2021. Born May 27, 1934 in Reklaw, Texas to William Erastus and Minnie Lowe Austin, Tedd grew up in Henderson, Texas. It was there, as a young boy, that he became involved in Scouting; first as a Cub Scout and then the Boy Scouts of America where he eventually earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended and graduated from Henderson schools. While working for Brown and Root Company in Lone Star, he met and then married Gilmer native, Jeannine Dodd. After living in Houston for a short period, the couple moved back to Gilmer where they made their family home and resided since 1955.
He embraced living in Upshur County and became actively involved in church and community life. In the late 1970s after a long career with Lone Star Steel Company, Tedd joined his brother-in-law, George Dodd, as co-owner of H.M. Dodd Motor Company and Dodd-Austin Rentals. He also operated several entrepreneurial endeavors through his business, Austin Enterprises. Through the years he served the community in a wide variety of roles including board member and past president of the East Texas Yamboree Association, Boy Scouts of America district council member, school board member, as well as, board of director roles for Baylor Medical Center, East Texas Medical Center, Gilmer Savings Bank, Upshur County Civic Foundation, Upshur County Tax Appraisal District, and East Texas Area Camp Fire Council, among others. In 1986, Austin was named Upshur County Citizen of the Year. A long-time season ticket holder and diehard Gilmer Buckeye fan, he was honored in 2016 by the Gilmer athletic department with the Billy Day Buckeye Fan award.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Austin previously served as bishop of the Gilmer 2nd Ward (congregation) and as a president’s counselor in the Gilmer Texas Stake (group of several congregations in the area). He spent most of his adult life serving as a youth leader in the church. He was also a long-time Scoutmaster for the church-sponsored Boy Scouts Troop 312. For nearly thirty years, he and his wife taught a weekday early morning scripture study and religion class for high school students.
Austin was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jeannine, as well as his sister, Jeanne Boyles, and brothers Dan Austin, Jerry Austin and Bill Austin. He is survived by his daughter, Kimbrelyn (Kim) Austin; son, T. Barton (Bart) Austin and his wife, Veronica; granddaughter, Lauren Austin Schwitters and her husband, Barry; great-grandson, Westen Schwitters; brother-in-law, George Dodd and his wife, Judy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends sincere appreciation to his recent caregivers, Joannie Lynch, April Altis, Kelly Pilcher, and Liz Dodd as well as past caregivers Toni Gage, Trish Gage and Kathy Cochran.
A visitation will be held at Croley Funeral Home, 305 W. Harrison Street, in Gilmer on Sunday, July 25th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, __ Pine Street in Gilmer, on Monday, July 26th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Enoch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to favorite charities.