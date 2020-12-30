Ted Miles Mitchell was born November 14, 1945 in Athens, Texas. He had been a resident of Colfax for 35 years, formerly living in Columbus, Texas. He was a graduate of Columbus High School and received his bachelor’s degree in education from Stephen F. Austin. He was a teacher and coach for many years, teaching at Orange Field, Vidor, West Mesquite, Elysian Fields, Troup, Van, Brownsboro, and Grand Saline. Ted, or Tootie, as he was known by his family, was a member of Van First Baptist Church and Colfax Men’s Group.
Ted passed away at the age of 75 on December 26, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee & Ruth Mitchell; brothers, Hank Mitchell and John Mitchell (Frances); nephews, Michael Mitchell; and niece, Betty Ruth Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judy Mitchell of Colfax; three children, Ted Mitchell (Nicole), Toby Mitchell (Melissa), and Toni Grochowski (Robert); brothers, Pat Mitchell (Beverly), Mike Mitchell (Sally), and Don Mitchell (Julie); nine grandchildren, Austin, Cayden, Garrett, Gaven, Greer, Miles, Max, Mason, and Maddox; and cousin, James Allen Parrish.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Van Education Foundation so we can create a scholarship in Ted’s memory. You can send a check to: Van ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 697, Van, TX 75790 or via paypal. Please note in the comments section that you are donating in memory of Ted Mitchell