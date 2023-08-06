Tanya Della Fleming
SAN ANTONIO — Tanya Della Fleming was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 17th, 1972. She passed away in Ecuador at age 51 on June 24th, 2023.
Tanya was a creative spirit with a wicked sense of humor. Her greatest passion was hairstyling. After teaching cosmetology at Ogle School of Beauty in Dallas, Texas, Tanya worked as a hairstylist at House of Styles in Tyler and The Salon at Ulta Beauty in Austin. She perfected her craft and was a talented colorist, always taking classes to make sure she was up on the latest trends.
Later in life, Tanya struggled with a series of health problems that would find her unable to afford medical care and eventually houseless. She made dues by cutting people’s hair on the streets for five dollars with a mobile barbering kit. In 2016, Tanya collaborated with a team of filmmakers and stylists for the art installation project, Hobo Salon, which gave free haircuts to houseless folks while filming their personal stories. The project was featured in the “New Works Festival’’ at UT Austin (2017) and “Outsider Festival” (2018).
Tanya spent the last few years of her life traveling the globe, including the Grand Canyon, Colorado, Peru, and Ecuador. She spent many hours snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean and developed a deep admiration for the local communities she visited.
Tanya is survived by her son, Cameron Fleming; brother and sister-in-Law, Wesley and Susan Ramirez; and nieces, Cecilia, Lillie and Elyse. She is preceded in death by her father, Lalo Ramirez; mother, Yvonne Young Mizell; and stepfather, Earl Thomas Mizell.
The funeral service will take place at Harrell Funeral Home (100 Heritage Dr, Austin, TX 78737) on August 12th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tanya’s name to the Salvation Army and/or Austin-based Mobile Loaves and Fishes.