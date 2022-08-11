Tammy Hale
TYLER — Tammy Michelle Evans Hale, 59, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on August 8, 2022, in Tyler, Texas.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Friday, August 12, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Troup, with Reverend John Thomas officiating. Burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Tammy was born in Garland, Texas to Clyde Max and Shirley Manning Evans on September 8, 1962. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Troup. She loved spending time with all of her family, taking pictures and putting together books for her family to enjoy, and watching her boys play sports.
Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Evans.
Tammy is survived by her husband of 24 years, Rick Hale of Tyler; father, Max Evans of Whitehouse; sons, Ricky Hale of Tyler, Max Hale of Tyler, Wyatt Hale of Tyler; sister, Teri Doherty of Mesquite; nephews, Brad Doherty of Waco, and Jared Doherty of Dallas.
Pallbearers will be Rex Worl, Scott Stovall, Randy Childress, Wade Emerson, Jeff Hale, and Bobby Garrett.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.