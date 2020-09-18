Tambra Wallace
TYLER — Graveside services for Miss. Tambra Wallace, 37, of Tyler are scheduled for Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. The service will be held in Chandler Community Cemetery with Elder Gregory Beal, eulogist under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Miss. Wallace was born on March 17, 1983 and transitioned on September 14, 2020. She attended both Robert E. Lee High School and Tyler Jr. College, was a member of St. Titus Church of God in Christ and her employment was working in customer service. She was preceded in death by her grand and great grandparents and aunt. Those left to cherish her memories are son, Keante Howard, II, daughter, Pamela Wallace Boone both of Tyler, parents; Elder Gregory and Phyllis Beal of Tyler, brother, Cedrick Beal of Tyler and god sister, Diamond Timmons of Dallas. She also leave her memories to her aunt, Kathy Wallace and cousins, TaRodney Wallace, Dedrick Elliott, LaTisa Wallace and Chenitha Elliott all of Tyler. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
