A memorial service to celebrate the life of Tamara Stokes will be announced at a later date, under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home in Van.
Tamara (Tammy) Stokes is survived by her parents, Bobbie and Gene Stone; her daughter, Sarah Margaret Stokes; her husband of ten years, David Edinger; half-brother, Raymond Armand Jr.; other relatives, numerous friends, and beloved fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Hampton; grandparents, Royal and Leona Stinson, and stepson, Bobby Stokes.
Tamara Stokes moved to Colfax near Canton at the age of ten and she graduated from Van High School in 1978. She attended Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University, and graduated Cum Laude from University of Texas at Dallas with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Business. She also held a Master of Science in Human Relations and Business from Amber (Amberton) University.
She was employed as an executive for Sprint for many years, and loved working as a reporter/photographer for the Dallas Jewish Week. She branched off into other communication fields, and coupled with her artistic abilities, she wrote, edited and designed blogs, brochures and newsletters for various businesses and created Stokes Social Media. Tamara worked for Quilt World and in various shops at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days as well.
Through the years, Tamara volunteered for many worthwhile causes. Her most recent activities incorporated her passion for animals in which she fostered and trained homeless dogs and advocated relentlessly on their behalf.
Tamara was a member of Colfax Baptist Church where she attended regularly with her husband and parents. She was widely known by her friends and family as a giving and compassionate person who always went out of her way to help and support others. She possessed a keen sense of humor and deep appreciation of music. Tamara will be deeply missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her memory to Van Zandt County Humane Society.