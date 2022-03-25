Sylvie ANNE WHITE
FLINT — Sylvie Anne White was called home 3/14/2022 in Tyler Texas. Her birth occurred on 3/27/1946 in Erie Pennsylvania to Robert and Callie Moore.
She was a veteran and served as an officer in the US Air Force but spent most of her career as a librarian for the Dallas Public Library.
Weaving and knitting were her passion and she created tapestries for churches, rugs for the home, and shawls for those in need. She also, was active in church bible studies and prison ministry in Texas, Colorado and Arizona.
She is survived by her husband Bud, daughter Krista, granddaughter Maggie, and sister Dawn.
Lord willing, there will be a private service held in the mountains of Colorado this summer where she so enjoyed traveling on her ATV with family.