Sylvia Rodriguez
TYLER — Sylvia Rodriguez
March 31, 1955 – November 17, 2021
Sylvia, known to many as Mom or Memaw/Mamaw, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 11:33pm. She had been in the hospital since September 26, 2021, and although she fought the illness that sent her to the hospital, her body could not overcome the aftermath of everything.
She was born in Abilene, Texas on March 31, 1955 to her parents Manuel Rodriguez, Sr. and Santiaga “Jimmie“ Rios. Her family moved to Palestine, Texas in 1962 and then to Athens, Texas in 1970. She was the oldest of seven children and helped to care for her younger siblings.
She was a homemaker until all her children were in school. She began working as a housekeeper at a local motel then got a job in a nursing home where she spent many years there. The nursing home closed its doors and mom began her career with Mother Frances Hospital, September 1999. It was there that mom was able to express her compassion and infectious smile to anyone she met in the halls or anywhere throughout the hospital. It was in December of 2018 that she decided to park her cleaning cart permanently and retire.
Family was so important to Sylvia so when she was not working, she was spending time with her family, taking photos and/or videos at family gatherings, dancing or potting plants. She always made everyone feel important regardless of how recent she met someone or how long she had known that person. She also loved a good cup of coffee and watching Netflix.
Those whom she left behind to carry out her loving legacy are her six children Jeffery Pena, Cynthia Rios, Teresa Rodriguez, Genevieve Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez Jr. and Desiree Allen; her twelve… okay so fifteen grandchildren Antonio Rodriguez, Donyelle Russell, Elijah Rodriguez, Kailee Rodriguez, Marc Sparks-Rodriguez, Izaiah Rodriguez, Keara Rodriguez, Katlyn Magallanez, Johnny Rodriguez, Josie Forster, Brandon Pena, Journee Rodriguez, Bryson Sparks-Rodriguez, Melody Pena and Anna Grace Allen as well as her two great- grandchildren Noah and Lucas Russell. She is also survived by her siblings Jane Bowen, Margaret Satterfield, Rose Cortez, Manuel Rodriguez Jr., Diana Pritchard, Nieves Rodriguez, many cousins, other relatives and close friends whom she loved as family.
A memorial service will be held December 4, 2021, at 11:30am. at Crossroads Church 13730 Hwy 155 Tyler, Texas 75703. Food, memorial bags and sky lanterns in remembrance of Sylvia are to follow the service.