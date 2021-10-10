Syble “Louise” Bailey
TYLER — Services for Louise Bailey, 95, of Tyler, TX, will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at Friendly Baptist Church with Rev. Pat Alvey and Rev. Steve Lyles officiating.
Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Louise passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Tyler, TX.
She was born September 4, 1926 in Angus, TX to Homer Freeman Conant & Maggie Viola Massey.
Louise married Albert Jay Bailey on August 29, 1945, she was an LVN at Medical Center Hospital for over 20 years and she loved camping with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her sons, Don and Greg and daughter-in-law Patty.
Louise is survived by her brother, Thurman Conant; sister, Shirley Utz; her children, Suzanne Baker and Keith Bailey; grandchildren, Don, Shannon and Brandon Dickson, Greg and Brian Bailey and Lori Lewis; 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dane Lewis, Doug Fouse and grandsons.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home and prior to the service on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Friendly Baptist Church.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.