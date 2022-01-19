Suzanne Bueker Brown
TYLER — Services for Suzanne Bueker Brown, 83 of Tyler, are scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane’s Chapel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jeff Gage and Rev. Brandy Stevens officiating.
Burial will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Lloyd James funeral home on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Suzanne was born October 28, 1938 in Stuttgart, Arkansas to John and Carolyn Bueker. She graduated from Stuttgart High in 1956, attended college and worked for American Airlines. She retired from Conine Manufacturing in 2019 after 40 years of service.
She was a life-long Methodist and was a current member of Lanes Chapel UMC and former member of both Fairwood and Glenwood UMC. She served on many boards and committees as well as teaching Sunday school and being a chaperone for the youth group at Glenwood. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for 54 years, current Chapter Preceptor Kappa Gamma, held many offices and was honored as Woman of the Year and Valentine Sweetheart multiple times.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-love, Angie Brown (Niel); her husband, Bill Brown (the love of her life for 50 yrs) her son, Chris Brown and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Carol Jon (Al) Zimmerman (Mission, TX), daughters, Frances Brown (Tyler, TX), Holly (David) West (Atlanta, GA), son Niel Brown (McKinney, TX) and daughter-in-love, Teri Brown Mara (Runaway Bay, TX); 8 grandchildren, Peggy (Anthony) Freeman, Jory Brown, Kaitlynn (Jason) Killion, Haley, Morgan, Abbey and Mason Brown, and Christian West; 3 great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Adorezen and Sophia and multiple nieces and nephews.
