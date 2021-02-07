Suzan Parker
TYLER — Services for Suzan Price Parker, age 71, of Tyler, Texas will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with minister Stephen Parker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Suzan passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Providence Park Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Tyler. She had been in a nursing home setting for over 15 years. Words cannot express our gratitude to all the caregivers who loved and aided Suzan. We Love You!!
Suzan was born on April 14, 1949 in Stephenville, Texas to Philip and Nina Price. She was raised in Stephenville, went to Abilene Christian College and then to East Texas State University, where she met and married Jerry Parker. Together they raised their two sons, Jason and Brandon.
She was known for her wit and for her love of flowers and nature. She sought out those in need or less fortunate to encourage and aid them. Her faith was at the very center of her life. She sent out many cards with her own special message for birthdays, deaths and encouragement.
Suzan was preceded in death by her father, Philip; mother, Nina and her only sibling and brother, Steve.
She is survived by Jerry; her two sons, Jason and Brandon; their wives, Tracy and Cara; five grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Lillian, Preston and Brayden.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Parker, Stephen Parker, Bob Bailey, Brandon Parker, Jason Parker and Dwight Sowle.
If you would like to donate anything on behalf of Suzan give to the Lord’s church.
