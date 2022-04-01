Susan Waller
TYLER — Memorial services for Susan Waller will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM. Service will be officiated by Steve Lyles and Kevin Basham.
Susan Joy (Armstrong) Waller, 62 of Tyler passed away on March 12, 2022. Susan was born on November 26, 1959, in Gilmer, Texas to the late George and Carolyn Armstrong.
Susan was a member of Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. She loved shopping, decorating, and her family. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and “Nonnie”. She was loved greatly and will be deeply missed.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, Johnny Armstrong. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dennis Waller of Tyler, daughter Mary and Daniel Posey of Tyler, brothers James Armstrong of Houston, and Michael and Cindy Armstrong of Flint.
She has two granddaughters Kristin and Katelin Posey of Tyler and one great grandson Hunter Leach of Tyler. Aunts and Uncles Ernestine and Claude Hill of Desoto, Lavon and Betty Cochran of Lindale, Margaret and Blue Guthrie of Crockett. As well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.