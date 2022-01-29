Susan Lynn Addison
TYLER — Susan Lynn Addison of Tyler, TX passed away on Tuesday, January 25th at the age of 66. She was born on December 23, 1955 in San Antonio, TX at Lackland Air Force Base. She grew up in Tyler, TX and graduated from Robert E Lee High School with the class of 1974. In high school, Susan was a flautist in the Red Raider Marching Band. She was also a talented pianist and gifted artist. She loved music and she loved to dance, but Susan’s true love was for God and Family. There was no job that she put before her roles as mom and mimi, and she excelled in the roles beyond all measure. She was a kind, loving soul and the memories made during her precious years here with us will be cherished by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her father, Francis Brookes Gilbert and Step-Father, Dee Nutt. She is survived by her mother Shirley Nutt; her boyfriend Dave Goldman; her sisters Donna (TJ), Leslie (Greg) and step-sister Barbara (Steve); her children Ryan (Amanda), Rachael (Justin), Sarah (Matt), Austin (Kasi); and her grandchildren, Avery, Emmie, Caden, Anna, Archie, Riley, Susie, Lawson, and Clarke as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to thank Sharonica Hall and Sonja Burks for the care and compassion they showed for our loved one in her final days. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Pollard UMC, 3030 New Copeland Rd. Tyler, TX 75701 on January 29th, 2022 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to St. Judes or Shriners Hospitals for Children.