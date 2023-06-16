Susan Hall Calley
WHITEHOUSE — A memorial celebration for Susan Hall Calley, age 69 of Whitehouse Texas, formerly of Tyler Texas will be held Saturday June 17, 2023 between 1-3pm in the Rose Room at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building, 420 Rose Park Drive Tyler, Texas with Dr. Kem Oberholtzer officiating. Susan passed away on April 22, 2023. Susan was born December 17, 1953 to Everett and Louise Hall. Susan is survived by her son Aaron Bowman and wife Jennifer Bowman, 2 grandchildren Alexie and Jenni Bowman, 1 brother Scott Hall and wife Kathy, 3 sisters, Jan Oberholtzer and husband Kem, Jill Ainsworth and husband Kerry and Kit Stewart and husband Billy. Susan was a devoted Christian that always led her family and friends to the Lord. Susan was a graduate of Robert E. Lee Hight School class of 1971. Her working career involved a wide range of data processing, network database, mainframe computer user training and customer service operations and positions. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but we all know this is just another step in her eternal life! We all love you so very much!