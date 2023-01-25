Susan Gallaher Merritt
QUITMAN — Susan Gallaher Merritt, age 89, a long lifetime resident of Quitman, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Susan was born on September 17, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri to the late John Henderson Gallaher III and Elise Haren Gallaher. Susan married the love of her life, Dr. Ben Merritt and together they welcomed four children: David, Julie, Scott, and Todd.
The Merritt’s lived in Quitman for 50 years. While living in Quitman, Susan was involved in many organizations including the Garden Club, the Hospital Board where she played an important role in bringing ETMC to Quitman, the Bridge Club, and Quitman Cemetery Association. Susan was a homemaker and loved traveling with her beloved family. She was also a scuba diver and was very adventurous. Susan loved to do needlework, had a passion for cooking, and was excellent in the kitchen! She was admired and loved by her family and friends, and she loved them dearly as well.
Susan is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Ben Merritt; both parents, John and Elise Gallaher; her daughter, Molly Merritt; and her brother, John H. Gallaher IV.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, David Merritt and wife Leslie of Ft. Worth, Julie Young and husband Wayne of Hawkins, Scott Merritt of Quitman, and Todd Merritt and wife Natalie of Hurst; her grandchildren, Kelly and husband Matt, Kimberly and husband Brian, Merritt Young, Ben Merritt, Sam Merritt, and Jake Merritt; her two great-grandchildren, Avery and Bryce; and extended family members and many friends.
A Memorial Service for Susan Merritt will be held at Lowe-Gardner Funerals and Cremations in Quitman on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00AM with Patti Hansen officiating.
For those who desire, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Susan Merritt to the Quitman Public Library P.O. Box 1677 Quitman, Texas 75783 or the Christian Science Reading Room 106 East Second Street, Tyler, Texas 75701.