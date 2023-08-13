Susan Del Spence Norvell
BULLARD — Memorial services for Susan Del Spence Norvell, 76, of Bullard will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with James Nance officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Ms. Norvell passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at her home in Bullard. She was born in Hayward, California to her mother, Ruth Margaret Patterson Spence, and her father, Julius Hoff Spence, who were members of the Navy Medical Corp after WWII. The Navy took the young family up and down the West Coast from Bremerton Washington to National City in San Diego. The family finally made a permanent move to Tyler in 1956 where she attended various elementary schools, some where she later taught. Susan was one of the few that attended the fledgling Robert E. Lee when it was both a junior and senior high school. She participated in the annual Texas Rose Festival as a Lady- In-Waiting. She then attended Tyler Junior College for two years, serving as a cheerleader for her beloved Apaches, before transferring to the University of Texas in Austin to earn her bachelor’s and master’s teaching degrees. Susan became a much-loved elementary school teacher in the public school system for 34 years. She impacted many young lives with her God-given talents. Many of her students stayed in touch with her throughout the years. Susan was very active in the Tyler Saddle Club and East Texas Horse Show and Rodeo Association, winning numerous trophies, buckles and championships. She successfully raised and bred many AQHA and APHA Champions. A gifted horse rider and trainer, she passed her skills to her sisters, Karen and Kathy. Her greatest joy was being Gigi to her two grandchildren, Addison and Grayson.
Susan was an avid sports fan throughout her life whether following the Robert E. Lee Rebels, TJC Apaches, UT Longhorns games, or rooting Ryan on in baseball. She was fiercely independent and enjoyed her farm and raising her horses, seldom taking time to venture far from home. Watching her grandchildren grow and participate in various activities provided much joy in her later years. She became the ‘Gigi’ she always dreamed of being. Susan will be missed by all those that relish the independence she exhibited.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Julius “Judy” and Ruth Margaret Spence. She is survived by her loving family including son, Ryan Moore, wife Cori; beloved grandchildren, Addison and Grayson Moore; sisters, Karen Lanford, husband David, Kathy Snodgrass, husband Todd; brothers, Dennis Spence, wife Sabra, and Gary Spence. She was also loved by her niece, nephews, and many cousins.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Pegasus Project, Inc., P.O. Box 26, Ben Wheeler, TX 75754 (www.mypegasusproject.org) or Nicholas Pet Haven, 12903 State Hwy 155, Tyler, TX 75703 (www.nicholaspethaven.org).