Susan Ann Vest
TYLER — Graveside services for Susan Vest, 72, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Chandler Memorial Cemetery with Ron Wells officiating.
Mrs. Vest passed away December 16, 2021, in Tyler, Texas.
Susan Ann (Sheriff) Vest was born October 25, 1949, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the daughter of Stonewall Jackson Sheriff and Shirley Faye (McGilvray) Sheriff. She was raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she graduated from Sandia High School in 1967. Susan attended Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, where she met Bobby Gene Vest. They later married on November 27, 1968, and from this union came two daughters- Susan and Melody. She graduated with her bachelors from Eastern New Mexico University in 1981 and later earned her Master’s in Education from the University of Texas at Tyler. Susan was an educator with the Tyler Independent School District and retired in 2012 after more than 20 years. She was a classically trained and accomplished vocalist, a wonderful cook, and a lover of animals. Susan will be remembered by those that love her as a straightforward woman who had a flare for the fancy, loved deeply and was fiercely loyal.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include husband, Bobby Vest of Tyler; daughters, Susan Stivers and husband Josh of Austin, Melody West and husband Kevin of Bradenton, Florida; sisters, Shirley Marie Sheriff and husband Marvin of Angel Fire, New Mexico, Jacki Lynn Clark of Rocky Ford, Colorado; grandchildren, Abigail Stivers, Hope Stivers, Noelle Stivers; grand doggy, Buddy Lee West, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.