Superintendent Sam C. Long, Sr.
TYLER — age 85, passed away on August 28, 2021. He was preceded in death: mother, Deola Gladney; father, Cellas Long; brother, Napoleon Gladney, Jr.; and son, Anthony Long. He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Sam C. Long, Jr.; daughters, Beverly James, Barbara K. Williams, Evelyn Walton; sister, Charlene Wiggins; cousins, Wanda Jewell Dowell and Leman Jackson; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service: September 3, 2021 at 12 noon, public viewing prior to service 11am-12pm at Texas Northeast Second Jurisdictional Headquarters - Bishop David R. Houston, Chief Officiant, 802 Cochran St. Tyler, TX 75702. Final Resting Place: Hopewell Valley Cemetery - Swan TX.