Sue Raney
TYLER — Graveside services for Sue Raney, 94, of Tyler, will be held Thursday, April 1st at 2:00 pm at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Raney was born August 17, 1926 in Crandall to the late Clarence and Pauline “Polly” Fowler Williams. She and her husband founded Raney Appliance Service in the early 1950’s in Tyler.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Raney; brother, George Williams; sisters, Ann Schwartz and Pat Ray.
She is survived by her sons, Chuck Raney of Tyler and Larry Raney and his wife Debbi of Flint; grandchildren, Jill Parks and her husband Jeff of Keller, Clint Raney of Tyler and Emily Moore and her husband Jason of Flint; great grandchildren, Reagan Parks, Elijah Parks, Jordan Moore and Isaac Moore; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation prior to the graveside from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.
If desired memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.
