Sue Nulf Herren
TYLER — Marjorie Sue “Nana” Herren, age 82, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Sue was born on Monday, December 5, 1938 in Tyler, Texas to the late Ralph and Ila Nulf.
Sue was a kind and thoughtful woman who loved Jesus and everyone she met. She graduated from Tyler High and while attending was a member of the drill team, known as the Blue Brigade. Sue married the love of her life, Billy Carl Herren, on Friday, December 28, 1956 at the Queen Street Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas, where she was a member for 30 plus years and loved to be in the musical ensembles as well as the choir. In her later years she was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church. Sue enjoyed sewing and crocheting, but most of all spending precious time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Sue is survived by her children, Carla Sue Staples, David William Herren and Kimberly Lynne Herren-Liles; brother, Richard Nulf; sister, Molly Magee; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, all of Tyler, Texas.
Sue is preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Carl Herren; parents, Ralph Allen and Elma Ila Whittlesey Nulf; brothers, Raymond Frank Nulf, Ralph Orin Nulf and Arthur Nulf.
A time of visitation for Sue will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, followed by the graveside service at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Trane Technologies in Tyler expected to be full production this week
-
Tyler police investigating shooting
-
Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
-
Board leaders of ERCOT resign after outages
-
Girls basketball playoffs: Shelbi Steen posts double-double, Lindale tops Canton, 60-56