Sue McCarley
EDOM — Services for Sue McCarley will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Dr. Shelby Davidson officiating with a graveside to follow at Edom Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening.
Freida Sue Davidson McCarley was born May 10, 1940 in Edom, Texas. She had been a resident of the Ben Wheeler area all of her life. She attended Sexton Chapel Methodist Church for many years and more recently attended Edom Methodist Church. She graduated from TJC with a business degree and worked as an executive assistant for Carrier for over 30 years. Sue loved to read, work in her yard, and spend time with her family.
Sue passed away at the age of 82 on June 19, 2022 in Canton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin McCarley and parents, Kenneth Dale Davidson and Forrest Louise Blackstock Davidson.
Survivors include her son, Kevin McCarley and wife, Margaret of Dallas; daughter, Kara McCarley and partner, Julie James of Edom; and two grandsons, Benjamin McCarley and Carlos Martinez.
The family wants to give a special thanks to her good friends, Lee & Aggie.
