She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lee Kingston (Allision). She is survived by loving husband and children, Doctors Kyle and Sarah Florio, Chase (Amber) Florio, and her seven precious Grandchildren. At a later date, a memorial service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview, TX.
Sue Lynn (Kingston) Florio
FT. WORTH — Sue Lynn Kingston Florio age 78, passed away on March 23, 2023. Born in Evanston, IL to parents Larry and Mildred Kingston, on January 22, 1945. She is a graduate of Hiram College, Hiram OH. While attending the Ohio State University, studying for her master’s degree in engineering, she met and married Dr. Charles B. Florio of Columbus, OH. After graduation, they moved to Austin, TX for Charles to complete his Ph.D. at the University of Texas. Moving to Houston, TX they began their family, later moving to Kilgore, TX where Sue Lynn worked as an engineer in city planning for the city of Kilgore.
