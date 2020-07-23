Sue passed away on July 20, 2020 in Tyler.
Janet Sue Lemmert was born April 19, 1949 in Cumberland, Maryland to Ward Frank Voit and Georgeanna Nedder Voit. She was a member and regular volunteer of the Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church. Janet was an active line dancer, mahjong player and a gardener who loved her flower beds. Sue also loved cruises and traveling with her husband George, her swimming pool and she especially cherished her grandchildren. Sue worked alongside her husband at The Tire Barn for many years. She will be missed by all her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Sue is survived by her loving husband George Lemmert of Chandler; two sons, George Lemmert Jr. of Ben Wheeler, Clay Lemmert and wife Kelsey of Brownsboro; father, Ward Frank Voit; two brothers, Bob Voit and wife Glenda of New Harmony, Jim Voit and wife Lelia of Tyler; five grandchildren, Brittany Lemmert, Travis Lemmert, Drew Lemmert, Olivia Lemmert, Ellie Lemmert; three great grandchildren and many other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, 417 CR 1143, Tyler, Texas 75704.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home Family.