Sue Hargrave Hall
TYLER — Memorial services for Sue Hargrave Hall, 85, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Tyler with Rev. Pike Wisner and Rev. Stephen T. Carrell officiating. A private family burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sulphur Springs under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Sue Hargrave Hall was born in Dallas on August 16, 1937 to Berta Lee and Bailey Hargrave. She graduated in 1955 from Woodrow Wilson High School in East Dallas and from Baylor University in 1959 with a degree in Education. She married Billy Hall soon after graduation from Baylor and taught school at Meadowbrook Elementary in Waco for a year until moving to Tyler. She taught piano lessons in her home for many years and then began working at The University of Texas at Tyler in the Office of Admissions where she was employed for 16 years.
She was a member of First Baptist Church where she served as children’s choir director, a member of the adult choir, the bell choir and co-director of the Young Adult Sunday School. She accomplished all of this while raising two young boys. She also served for many years on the staff of Royal Family Kids Camp, serving children in foster homes. She was also a member of Cultue-Mea Literary Club. She loved Bible study, music, friends, family and especially her two sons and three granddaughters, who loved her in return. She successfully did all of this while supporting a very accomplished husband.
She is survived by her son, Greg, of Tyler, Colorado and California who is a 30 year veteran of the media industry; her three granddaughters, Alexa who is a teacher in Kilgore, Alyia who is a private investigator in the Houston area and Alysa who is pursuing a nursing degree at the University of Texas at Tyler; and their mother, Stacey Hall who is a teacher in White Oak. She is also survived by a nephew, Josh Verdoorn of Austin; and many loving cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Hall and her son, Andy as well as her sister-in-law, Jackie Verdoorn of Austin.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.