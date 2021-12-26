Sue Farmer
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Sue Farmer, 81, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Lloyd Uzzell officiating. A private interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Farmer passed away on December 22, 2021, in Chandler.
Glynda Sue (Browning) Farmer was born December 11, 1940, in Starrville, Texas, the daughter of Hubert Jones Browning and Etta May (Allen) Browning. She graduated from Chandler High School on May 22, 1959, and following graduation married Raymond Farmer. Early on in their marriage, they enjoyed traveling as well as many other outdoor activities. Over the years, Sue worked at Ramsey’s Grocery and Market in Chandler, Kidd Jones locations in Tyler, and Rippy’s Station just outside of Chandler. Most of all, Sue cherished spending time with those that called her “Momaw”- her wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Farmer; great-granddaughter, Lydia Sykes; six brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include children, Denise Farmer of Chandler, Bruce Farmer and wife Michele of Longview, Bryan Farmer and wife Lisa of Odessa; sister, Jerri Bradstreet and husband Neal of Rogers, Arkansas; grandchildren, Abby Harville, Gray Harville and wife Jennifer, Nikolai Farmer, Luke Farmer and wife Jorri, Paul Farmer, Lauren Farmer, Leslie Farrer and husband Trevor; great-grandchildren, Ellie Gentry, Colt Harville, Liam Farmer, Kirra Farmer, Ava Claire Farmer, Landon Strong, Lane Farrer, Jud Farrer as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.