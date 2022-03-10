Sue Conner
TYLER — Services for Sue Ponder Conner, 88, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 7330 S. Broadway Ave., in Tyler with Rev. Robert Carter officiating. A private burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Conner passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 in Tyler. She was born November 20, 1933 in Yowell, TX to Fred Warren Ponder and Ottie E. Thurman Ponder.
Sue was a charter member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church. She graduated from Riley Springs High School and retired from Henry & Peters Accountants.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, J. Truett Conner and brother, James Ponder of Sulphur Springs.
She is survived by her loving family including her sons, Kenneth Conner of Tyler and Randall Conner of Fort Stockton; sister, Evelyn Haygood; grandchildren, Chris Conner, Bonnie Yarbrough, Kadi Meyer, Stephanie Eisenmann and Kaitlyn Conner; great-grandchildren, Carson Conner, Tucker Halstead, Chloe Yarbrough, Sylas Varnell, and Palmer Eisenmann.
Pallbearers will be Chris Conner, Alex Eisenmann, Ronnie Haygood, Justin Meyer, Tony Yarbrough, and Ben Varnell. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Tillery, Bill Sanders, and David Holder.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 7330 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75703 (www.colonialhills.churchcenter.com/giving).