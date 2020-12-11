Sue Brown
TROUP — Sue Brown was born in Henderson, Texas and was the first of seven children. She was raised around the Tyler area and graduated from Robert E. Lee High in 1974. Sue married Jerry on June 2, 1973, and they welcomed their son, Jason, February 5, 1979. She graduated from The University of Texas at Tyler in 1984 as a member of the inaugural graduating class of the School of Nursing. She went on to complete a Master’s of Nursing Administration degree in 2003 and later obtained a degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner.
Sue began her nursing career at Trinity Mother Frances and transitioned to the role of teacher and clinical instructor at The University of Texas at Tyler. After obtaining her nurse practitioner license, she accepted a position at Rusk State Hospital where she remained until her death.
Sue is survived by her husband, Jerry Brown, and son, Jason, both of Troup, Texas. She is also survived by her mom, Mary Davenport, of Jacksonville, and her siblings Crystal Jones and Johnny Butler of Jacksonville, Dale and Kathy Davenport of Hallsville, Galinda O’Connor of Jacksonville, Melita Demon of Jacksonville, Charlie and Becky Davenport of Jacksonville, and Rhonda and Sherman Mathis of Flint. She is survived by ten nieces, five nephews, 13 great-nieces and seven great-nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her sister Reba Lou Davenport.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to East Texas Hospice or a cancer charity in honor of Sue.
