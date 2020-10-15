She received her B.A., M.Ed., and M.L.S. from East Texas State University. That is where she met Jack Wesley Betts, and they married on April 12, 1952.
Sue Betts was a librarian at Tyler Junior College for twenty years, and was a charter member of Pollard Methodist Church, where she loved working with the infants and young children. She could commonly be found on the floor with children in her lap. She also volunteered at the Clothes Closet for Green Acres Baptist Church and repaired coats for Coats for Kids. She and Jack later moved to the farm at Flint and joined Flint Methodist Church.
Sue Betts was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jack; and her brother, Billy Porter, of Texarkana. She is survived by daughter, Vicki Betts of Tyler; son, Kent Betts (Sue) of North Zulch; daughter, Lynn Betts of Plantersville; and daughter, Jill DeSplinter (Bob) of Mustang, OK; also grandchildren; Rusty Betts (Holly) of Temple, Travis Betts (Traci) of Dallas, and Faith DeSplinter, David DeSplinter, and Peter DeSplinter of Mustang, OK; as well as great-granddaughters, Yancy and Gentry Betts of Temple; and great-grandsons, Porter and Clayton Betts of Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to St. Paul’s Children’s Services, 1358 E. Richards St., Tyler, TX 75702.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden in Tyler, for immediate family.