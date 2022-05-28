Sue Betts McKay
LINDALE — Funeral services for Sue Betts McKay, age 81 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale with Bro. Ray Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at the Lindale City Cemetery. Sue stepped into the presence of Jesus on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. She was born February 26, 1941, in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Willie Love and Aphra Laurena (Gibson) Betts. Sue was a lifelong resident of Lindale and a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church where she was saved at an early age. She graduated from Lindale High School, where she was in the original band. She continued her love of music in the Tyler Junior College band and then studied art at the University of North Texas. She was a member of the Samaritan Sunday School Class at the First Baptist Church. She volunteered for children’s activities with her daughters. She continued to volunteer for church events while she was able. Sue loved art and was a creative homemaker. Making clothes for her girls, and their dolls, painting, gardening, and decorating were her talents. Holiday meals for family and gatherings in her home were important. Most of all, instructing her daughters and grandchildren about Jesus were her priority. She enjoyed her lifetime friendships and enjoyed traveling as she visited all 50 states and 26 countries. Another activity she enjoyed was observing nature and wildlife. She believed the beauty of God’s creation reflected His eternal love for us. Sue was a loving grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her beloved grandchildren, and making a home for her and Jimmie. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sue is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jimmie McKay of Lindale; daughters, Wendy Phillips and her husband, John Phillips of Mineola, and Laurie Walls and her husband, Dr. Michael Walls of The Woodlands; brother, John Betts of Atlanta; grandchildren, Whitney Phillips, Jonathan Phillips and his wife Abby, Caroline Phillips, Harrison Walls, and Sophie Walls; nieces and nephews, Ronnie McKay, Melonie Bartlett, Kim Stephens, Kevin Betts, Robin Betts, Randall Betts, and brother in law, Thomas McKay and his wife, Mary. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Walls, John Phillips, Jonathan Phillips, Harrison Walls, David Malone, and Charles Lane. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to either the First Baptist Church of Lindale Building Fund or to the Gideons International.