Sue Anne Ray
TYLER — A funeral service for Sue Anne Cain Ray is scheduled for Friday June 23 11:00 with a visitation preceding it at 10:00. She will be laid to rest at Tyler Memorial Park w/graveside service for Family.
The service will be held at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippet Funeral Home in Tyler with First Baptist Church, Tyler Administrative Pastor, Scott Richardson, officiating.
Anne passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Tyler. She was born on July 7, 1933 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Herschel Howard Cain Sr. and Nora Leta Smith Cain.
Anne grew up in Tyler where she graduated from Tyler High School. She married the love of her life, Barron Ray, in 1951. A homemaker, for most of her life, she raised four
children and then went to work at John Tyler High School as a foundation aide in the office. She was a member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association and its local Smith County chapter. She also was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Tyler where she attended the Radio Bible Class. She loved spending time with her family, reading, and working word search and crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herschel and Nora Cain, her husband of 63 years, Paul Barron Ray, along with four siblings, Herschel Howard Cain Jr., Leta Cain Maness, Jimmy Cain, and John Cain. She is survived by her four children Randy Ray of Tyler, Terry Ray and wife, Becky, of Tyler, David Ray and wife, Marie, of Austin and Jean Ray Fuller and husband, Darwin, of Bullard. She had five grandchildren Craig Ray and wife, Janeczka, of Dallas, Danielle Lawson and fiancé, Jorge Munoz, and daughter, Kaylee Munoz, of Watauga, Texas, Clay Ray and wife Jessica of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nikki Fuller of Dallas, and Andrew Ray of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Ray, Clay Ray, Craig Ray, Mark Cain, Bob Cain, and Tracy Varnell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701 or First Baptist Church, Tyler Generation to Generation Fund, 301 W. Ferguson St. Tyler, TX 75702.