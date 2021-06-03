Sue Ann Gilchrest “Sue Sue”
RUSK — A funeral service for SueAnn Gilchrest “Sue Sue”, of Rusk, is scheduled for 11a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Rusk. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald will officiate.She will be laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. to8p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Sue passed away on June1, 2021. She was born in Talco, TX on February 1, 1937, to J.P and Winnie Bell Davis.Sue retired from Rusk I.S.D and enjoyed playing the piano and organ at First Baptist Church in Rusk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen B. Gilchrest and her brother, John Earl Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Lisa Kaye Gilchrest of Rusk; and son, Allen Price Gilchrest of Rusk. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Jeffrey David and Amanda Janel Hawkins, Wyatt Allen Gilchrest and Lane Michael Gilchrest; and soon-to-arrive great granddaughter, Gracie Jane Hawkins.
Pallbearers will be Wyatt Gilchrest, Lane Gilchrest, Jeffrey Hawkins, Mark Walley, Jack Woody and Steven Dyess.
