Stewart W. Moore
TYLER, TEXAS — Stewart W. Moore passed away suddenly from natural causes February 15, 2022. At the time of his death he resided in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Odessa, Texas September 23, 1956. The family relocated to Idaho Falls, ID in 1957 where Stewart grew up and graduated from Skyline High. He later earned a BS degree from Arizona State University. Stewart lived in Phoenix for much of his life. He was a music aficionado and one of his favorite pastimes was taking road trips listening to music exploring the west. He had a very close relationship with his best friend, Brittany Oliver. His work as a computer programmer took him to many western locations including San Antonio, Boise, and finally to Tyler, Texas. He was kind and generous. He is survived by his parents Kenneth and Shirley, sister Linda, niece Sadie (Johnny) and their children Harper and Henry.
