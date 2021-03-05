Steven Ray Stuart
TYLER — Steven Ray Stuart, 60, passed away at his home in Tyler on February 1, 2021. He was born March 10, 1960, to James L. and JoAnn Stuart. Steven is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Craig and Irene Stuart and Ernest and Margie Pond.
Steven is survived by his sisters, Joan Burns of Tyler and Jean Garza of Whitehouse, brother Jimmy Stuart of Henderson and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, and cousins. Steven also leaves behind his many weekend best friends he truly loved as family.
Steven was a man of many talents. He was a brilliant floral designer. He served the community and many brides on their wedding day with unique and special arrangements to the delight of his customers. For the past 12 years, Steven worked as retail floor manager for Rega of Paris in Tyler. Here he displayed his eye for interior design and is well known by many Tyler residents. Steven’s pleasant smile and contagious laugh, along with his sense of humor, won him many friends. He will be sorely missed by all.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
