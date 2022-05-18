Steven M. Culligan
TYLER — Funeral service for Steven M. Culligan, age 68 of Tyler, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Frankie McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow at Sabine Cemetery in Lindale. Steven passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Tyler. He was born November 28, 1953, in Marianna, Florida. He was a longtime resident of Tyler and was previously of Arizona. Steven served his country in the United States Army in both Vietnam and Korea. Before retiring he worked throughout his life as a truck-driver. Steven enjoyed building models, the outdoors working in the yard, and spending time with his beloved family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Roland B. Culligan and son, Shane McDade. Steven is survived by his wife, Lajeania Culligan of Tyler; mother, Charlene Ardnt of Sun City, Arizona; children, Jonathan McDade of Tyler, Justin Culligan of Arizona, Papa’s little buddy Braydon McDade of Tyler, Misty Dickerson of Big Sandy, Randy of Lindale, Traci McDade of Red Springs, Lyndsi Culligan Jackson and husband, Coy of Arizona, Kimberly LaCount of Phoenix, Arizona, Jennifer Autrey of Tyler, and Chelsea Phelps and husband, JD of Winona; Brother, Timothy Culligan and wife, Sharon of Sun City, Arizona; sisters, Sheila Eckard of Henderson, Tennessee and Laurie Hines of Marengo, Illinois; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan McDade, Jessie Hightower, Randy Dickerson, Randy Dickerson II, Billy Nicholson, JD Phelps, and Zachriahy McDade. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven’s grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.